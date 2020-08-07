We've Come Up With Our Guesses For The Masked Singer 2020

TAKE IT OFF, TAKE IT OFF! Well, that's what we'll be yelling at our TV's when The Masked Singer returns next week! We have been waiting!

We've seen clues here & there and have been scratching our heads trying to figure it all out. If 2019 gave us something great, it was this show.

Look, while we're not overly certain on each celeb because we haven't seen the first episode, take this as our first draft in guessing.

We've done some serious digging to figure who could very well be behind the mask and they WORK!

Want to know our guesses for The Masked Singer 2020? Listen to them here:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.