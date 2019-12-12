We've All Been Hanging Our Christmas Lights WRONG This Whole Time

You might think you're a Christmas decorating expert, but do you know the best way to hang your Christmas lights on your tree?

Designer Francesco Bilotto told House Beautiful that we should all be hanging our lights vertically up and down the tree!

"This way every tip of your tree, from branch to branch, will twinkle with delight," Francesco said.

"Another added bonus is when you dismantle your tree and take off the lights, it'll be easier and less messy to remove strands from the exterior of the tree — rather than fighting a stubborn almost dried branch."

If you're not sure exactly what this means, basically instead of wrapping the lights around the tree, you'll start at the top and work your way up and down the tree. This video explains it:

We're going to try it!

