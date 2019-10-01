We Tried To See If Millsy Would Crack When Asked About The Masked Singer

It’s no secret that we are all sitting on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who is behind the mask on The Masked Singer.

So far we have seen Gretel Killeen, Brett Lee and last night, Nikki Webster be revealed on the show and we just NEED to know who else is behind the masks.

There has been plenty of rumours floating around about who it could be, and if you haven’t seen the one about Rob Mills being the wolf... you must be living under a rock.

This morning, The Hit Network’s A.B & Ben spoke to Millsy and straight out asked him if he is the wolf.

Take a listen below.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!