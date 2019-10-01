We Tried To See If Millsy Would Crack When Asked About The Masked Singer

What’s the time Mr Wolf?

Carly Heading

13 hours ago

Carly Heading

Article heading image for We Tried To See If Millsy Would Crack When Asked About The Masked Singer

Channel 10

It’s no secret that we are all sitting on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who is behind the mask on The Masked Singer.

So far we have seen Gretel KilleenBrett Lee and last night, Nikki Webster be revealed on the show and we just NEED to know who else is behind the masks.

There has been plenty of rumours floating around about who it could be, and if you haven’t seen the one about Rob Mills being the wolf... you must be living under a rock.

This morning, The Hit Network’s A.B & Ben spoke to Millsy and straight out asked him if he is the wolf.

Post

Take a listen below.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs