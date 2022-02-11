We Totally Missed This Harry Potter & Twilight Connection!

Here's something you might not have known! Rob Pattinson has revealed a connection between his first big film, Harry Potter, and the incredible production that is...Twilight.

Ok so, we know Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (where he died), and later took the role as Edward Cullen in Twilight, which really saw him become a worldwide phenomenon.

But did you know there is a connection between the two films? In an interview for GQ, Robert revealed what made the two alike.

"It was definitely my concept to jump out of the tree at the beginning of my intro, which I then kind of repeated later on in Twilight. For some reason, I always have a suggestion to be like, ‘Why doesn't he just appear just jumping out of a tree?'"

It looks like jumping out of trees is Rob Pattz signatue move!

We also found out from the interview how he felt holding a wand in Harry Potter.

"I'm holding it like a gun with two hands thinking like I'm in a Die Hard movie! I think I even have one eye closed," he joked.

