We Tackle The Clues From The First Episode Of The Masked Singer & Echidna Is Revealed!

We were finally given the gift of The Masked Singer Australia for 2020 and it did not disappoint!

Following last year's debut, we didn't think it could get any better. But oh, it has! Singer, Cody Simpson, was crowned as the winner last year after his epic Robot performances.

Now, we've been given a whole new line-up of masked talent - some of them absolutely terrifying (Puppet, that's you) and others are quite spectacular.

We were shown three different groups of performances and let's just say, we had some great guesses. Really, we think we're nailing it.

We watched, we guessed, we have our answers. We've even made our own dedicated podcast about it!

Here's our best guesses of what celebs are behind the mask from The Masked Singer: Episode 1:

Want to stay up-to-date on the latest content around The Masked Singer? Check it out here: