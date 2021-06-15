We Spoke With A Woman Who Was Kidnapped By A Serial Killer & Escaped!

*TRIGGER WARNING: This article will mention kidnapping and murder*

This morning on the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi for their segment, Never Gonna Get One, they spoke to Kara Chamberlain who was kidnapped when she was 15 and managed to escape a serial killer!

Back in 2002, Kara was kidnapped from her friends front lawn by a man who turned out to be a serial killer.

She realised she had to take matters into her own hands when she was in his car. Little did she know that this man was responsible for three murders.

Kara told us how the man kidnapped her outside of her friends house, how long she was with him for and how she escaped.

Not only that, but we ask how she's doing now and Kara revealed she's now working on a documentary.

Missed the chat? Listen to how Kara was kidnapped by a serial killer and her amazing escape:

