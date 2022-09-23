We Really Weren't Expecting This Heartbreaking Moment In The Kardashians Season 2

We've come to know The Kardashians for their bougie lifestyle, drama on and off the camera and getting a sneak peek into their lives.

What we weren't expecting were the amount of tears from the family members (and us) after watching the first episode of Season 2 of the show.

The episode was predominately about Khloe opening about about being a Mum for the second time and how she found out basically just before it was revealed Tristan was having a baby with another woman.

23 September 2022

