We Really Weren't Expecting This Heartbreaking Moment In The Kardashians Season 2

We've come to know The Kardashians for their bougie lifestyle, drama on and off the camera and getting a sneak peek into their lives.

What we weren't expecting were the amount of tears from the family members (and us) after watching the first episode of Season 2 of the show.

The episode was predominately about Khloe opening about about being a Mum for the second time and how she found out basically just before it was revealed Tristan was having a baby with another woman.

Get a sneak peek at this season below PLUS more TV and movie streaming ideas for this weekend!

Need some more recommendations on what to watch on Netflix, Stan, Disney+ and more? Have a listen to more 10 minute episodes below!