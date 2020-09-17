We’re Replacing the Hamster in our Transmitter

We decided our current transmitter hamster needs a well deserved holiday, so we’re giving him a break and bringing in a new one! While this is happening over the next few days some of you listening in some buildings and outlying regions may notice a change in our signal strength. Fear not! You can still tune in to us on full power on your mobile device through your Hit app, via our website and on DAB+.

We’ll be back to full power soon, once Derek our new hamster has been through his induction.