We’re Obsessed With Hindley Street’s New Pink Dessert Restaurant 

If you’ve got a sweet tooth and an eye for design, you must check out Hindley Street’s latest dessert cafe Love, Stephy.

Popping up last month, the cafe is completely decked out in all things pink with ultra cutesy details we are living for!

It even has swing chairs!

In case the gorgeous interior wasn’t enough for you, they also have scrumptious desserts with the cafe looking to host a series of high tea events in the future.

Location: Shop 3/62-68 Hindley Street, Adelaide

Hours:

7am - 5pm weekdays

12pm - 5pm weekends

Plated desserts available Wednesday - Sunday, 5pm - 10pm

