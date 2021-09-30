We're Not Surprised At Victoria Beckham's Truly Bizarre Choice Of Snack

Celebrities seem to baffle us on a daily basis and today, it's Victoria Beckham's turn. She may be married to a soccer player, a fashion designer and a Spice Girl...

But now she's truly lived up to her name.

Vicky was on the River Café’s Table 4 podcast recently and admitted her bizarre snack of choice.

Salt on toast.

When appearing on the podcast, she revealed ‘I like whole grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carby thing, isn’t it? It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt. I’m a savoury person as opposed to a sweet person.’

We guess it's the same concept as salty butter maybe?

So, do we call her Salty Spice now?

