The 10 Most Unforgettable Moments in Bachelor History
Here's your Bachie fix for now
It has been seven incredible years that the Australian Bachelor has been in our lives.
Seven years full of great Osher moments (and of course his perfectly styled hair),
Moments of love,
Moments of heartbreak,
And A LOT of moments of utter chaos
So many moments that will live on in Australian reality TV history. We decided to narrow down the best moments in the seven year history of the show, here's the top 10 list to reminisce about while we wait for the 2020 season to drop.