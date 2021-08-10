We're Concerned About These Celebs Who Don't Bathe

There's something in the air...and it's probably coming from the celebrities that aren't bathing!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast Armchair Expert, where they admitted the bathing habits of their family - or lack there of.

Mila said, "I don't wash my body with soap everyday" and Ashton said, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Oh boy.

Kunis went on to talk about how she didn't wash her babies everyday.

"I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns, ever," she said.

But, it doesn't end there. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have a bit to answer for too. You see, Dax doesn't think you should wash with soap every day. Whereas Kristen...well, it speaks for itself.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up," she said.

Now, Jake Gyllenhaal has given us his disturbing bathing revelation, and all we can say is, wtf is happening?!

If you're now wondering if any celebs are actually bathing, especially when they most likely have mansions with more than 1 bathroom, we can only thank Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for injecting our faith back into celebrities.

Do you agree with any of these celebs? Let us know on our Facebook page!

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.