We’re Already Obsessed With Netflix’s Next Animated Movie About A Girl Going To The Moon!

Sony Pictures Imageworks, the company behind animated hits like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Arthur Christmas, has just released a trailer for their next big animated project and we’re already obsessed.

Sony teamed up with Pearl Studio (a Chinese-American joint venture by DreamWorks Animation) to tell the story a young girl who builds a rocket ship in an attempt to find the moon goddess, Chang'e.

The movie is a retelling of a classic Chinese myth and from the trailer alone, boasts some stunning animation and music.

The voice cast also includes the likes of Sandra Oh, Ken Jeong and Margaret Cho!

Take a look:

The movie will be coming soon to Netflix and we cannot wait!

