We’re 90% Sure We Know Who The Remaining Celebrities Are On The Masked Singer

After weeks of keeping audiences on their toes, we’re down to the wire on The Masked Singer.

There are only three celebrities remaining and we have been searching the internet for answers and after careful analysis, we think we know who they are. We’ve got pretty good reasons to! 

Hear what we had to see and let us know if you agree…

These are just theories and should not be taken as confirmed results.

The Robot

 

The Monster

 

 

The Wolf

 

 

We also chatted about the latest celebrities to be revealed – the Unicorn and the Spider!

The Spider

 

The Unicorn

Hear the full podcast below…

 

