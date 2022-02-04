'We Need To Talk About Cosby' Trailer To Look Inside Bill Cosby's Life & Fall From Grace

Paramount+ have given a first look inside documentary, We Need To Talk About Cosby, exploring the complex story of Bill Cosby.

The doco will take a look into his life and work, where writer and director W. Kamau Bell offers a deeply personal exploration of Bill Cosby's descent from "America's Dad" to alleged sexual predator.

The four-part series will show comedians, educators, journalists and Cosby survivors, who will have a refreshingly candid, first of its kind conversation about the man, his career and his crimes. 

Here's the trailer: 

The trailer shows Bell take an unfiltered look at Crosby's legacy and the unexpected ramifications for an industry that enabled him.

The four-part docu series, We Need To Talk About Crosby will be available to stream on Paramount+ from Sunday, 6 February.

Amber Lowther

