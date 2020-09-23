We Need Her And We Want Her, So Nanny McPhee Is Coming To Netflix!

Have you been on your best behavior? You should have because the one and only Nanny McPhee is on her way to Netflix!

The 2005 film follows the journey of Widower Cedric Brown (Colin Firth) who hires Nanny McPhee (Emma Thompson) to care for his seven rambunctious children, who have chased away all previous nannies.

Taunted by Simon (Thomas Sangster) and his siblings, Nanny McPhee uses mystical powers to instill discipline. And when the children's great-aunt and benefactor, Lady Adelaide Stitch (Angela Lansbury), threatens to separate the kids, the family pulls together under the guidance of Nanny McPhee.

Have your bed made and your shoes polished, ready for Nanny McPhee to drop on Netflix on October 23rd.

