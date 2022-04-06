We May Have Just Found The Origin Of THE SHOEY

Some say it’s a tradition as old as Australia itself: The Shoey.

While other countries aren’t capable of appreciating the complexities of skulling beer from a shoe, it’s a practice as Australian as saying ‘fair dinkum’ before tackling a Saltie.

But where did it come from?

Catch the chat with someone who may have witnessed the creation of our country's most bizarre tradition:

