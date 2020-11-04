We Know Who Wins The Bachelorette Thanks To A Bachie Family Member Going Rogue on Instagram

Channel 10 shocked everyone this year by announcing two Bachelorettes, which confused us as much as it confused the Bachelors on the show. Elly and Becky Miles didn't mess around, sending home Bachelors as soon as they realised they didn't have a connection with them, which means now, we are down to the business end of things.

Last night's episode saw both Bachelorettes continue hometown visits and ended with Elly Miles sending home everyone's favourite rock boy, Adam Todd. Which now leaves the final four men, Frazer Neate, Joe Woodbury, Pete Mann, and Adrian Baena.

However, last night's virtual family meet and greets gave us more than we bargained for. A family that was featured in the episode, was also watching along with us at home, providing commentary and uploading it to Instagram.

The commentary provided by the family gave us a massive spoiler and now we know one of the men who gets the final rose in The Bachelorette.

There are massive spoilers ahead, so continue at your own risk:

