We Know How Much Brooke Blurton Is Getting For The Bachelorette

Sooo, it looks like Brooke Blurton's salary for The Bachelorette has been leaked...and phew, that's a pretty number.

According to PerthNow, Brooke is expected to pocket a decent $250,000 for her Bachie gig, which is more than Matty J pocketed for his stint on The Bachelor, which was $200,000.

However, it's not as much as past Bachelorette Sophie Monk, who's said to have been paid $300,000 for her gig.

Let's not forget Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins, where Brooke rose to TV fame, who is rumoured to have received $500,000!

A source has said Brooke will use the attractive sum to help support her family - six brothers and two sisters.

If the salary rumours are true, let's just say we're in the wrong biz!

