"We Just Want To Be Listened To, We Just Want To Belong" Rob Mills On R U OK? Day

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke to Rob Mills for R U OK? Day, who shared some of his experiences and how to have conversations that could change a life.

2020 has been a tough year and mental health has never been so important. But, you're not alone in this.

Millsy spoke about how nice it is to have someone to listen to your problems and for you to do the same for someone else.

He also spoke about breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and talking to a professional.

Did you know there's more you can say after asking R U OK? Check out some of the resources spoken about with Rob Mills here.

If you're feeling triggered by anything in this conversation, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Missed the chat? Here's what Rob Mills had to say about his experience with mental health and R U OK? Day:

For the latest from Hit Entertainment, check it all out here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.