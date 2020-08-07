We Just Rediscovered This Aussie 90s Film & You Need To Watch It!

Do you ever come across a movie you haven't seen in SO long then when you rewatch it, you remember why you loved it so much?

Well, I just had this happen to me when I sat down to flick through what Stan had to offer.

What I wasn't expecting was this 90s Australian movie to pop up on my screen and it was so familiar! So, I watched it and remembered just how good it was.

What movie caught me by surprise after so long? Find out here:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.