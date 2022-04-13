We Just Found Out The Intimate Way Ben Affleck Proposed To J.Lo!

Jennifer Lopez has shared the intimate details surrounding her proposal from Ben Affleck, after they became engaged over the weekend.

The 52-year-old spilled the tea in her newsletter, OnTheJLo.com writing, "Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed."

She continued, "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said 'YES of course that’s a YES.'"

The pop star expressed how happy the proposal made her and she wasn't expecting it.

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined. Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love." - our hearts are MELTING!



In the video in her newsletter, J.Lo showed off her sparkler, which is believed to be an 8.5 carat natural green diamond! It's estimated to be worth a whopping $10 million!

So, why green? Well, it turns out it's her lucky colour.

"I always say the colour green is my lucky colour....Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realised there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," she wrote.

We can't wait to hear more about what their plans are!

