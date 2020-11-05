We Just Found Out Pharrell Williams Wrote These Massive Songs From The 2000s

Pharrell Williams is best known for his hit song Happy and his love of oversized hats.

Before Pharrell Williams was getting up clap along with him if we felt like a room without a roof, he was crafting some of the biggest songs of the early 2000s, which got a workout in our Discmans.

I'm A Slave 4 U - Britney Spears

Williams and Chad Hugo, the other half of his production duo, wrote Slave 4 U for Janet Jackson but was passed on to Britney Spears.

Hot In Herre - Nelly

Nelly had reportedly finished his album Nellyville before Hot In Herre existed. He felt the record was missing something so he got in touch with Pharrell Williams who was one of the masterminds behind the song that went to no.1 on the Billboard charts.

Senorita - Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams have collaborated on numerous songs over their careers, Senorita was included on Justin's debut album as a solo artist.

Hollaback Girl - Gwen Stefani

You thought Gwen Stefani taught you how to spell bananas? Nope. That was Pharrell Williams. After the two worked together on Hollaback Girl, he continued to work with her throughout her solo career.









Milkshake - Kelis

Pharrell crafted this one with his production partner Chad Hugo, it was originally written for Britney Spears, but it got passed on to his long-time friend, Kelis.

Now I must go and beg, Pharrell Williams, for forgiveness for ever thinking his claim to fame was just a cheesy song about happiness and wearing quirky hats.

He's not the only famous name behind some massive hits:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up here:





Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network