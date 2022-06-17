We Have The Trailer For New Netflix True Crime Doco "Girl In The Picture'

*TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains sexual assault and mention of grooming*

Netflix has a new true crime doco on the way, Girl In The Picture, following the life of Sharon Marshall and her father, Franklin Floyd who groomed her.

But it's not as straight-forward as that, because no one really knew who she was.

The jaw-dropping true crime story of a search to solve a 30-year old mystery: who was Sharon Marshall, and why was her real identity unknown to everyone - even her?

Here's the trailer:

Floyd ended up using Sharon as a source of income, forcing her to work as an exotic dancer.

The documentary dives deeper into the background of Floyd and his life with Marshall before she ended up dead.

Girl In The Picture is set to release on Netflix July 6.

