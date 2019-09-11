We Have The Perfect Idea For You And The Fam...

Lost for places to take the fam on the weekends? How about the Markets?! 

Coal Creek Farmers & Craft Market have got you sorted and are excited to welcome all Gippsland locals on the second Saturday of each month!

Spectators will get to peruse the mouth-watering collection of fresh food, picked or pulled from local farms and transported straight into the hot little hands of the community. 

The beautiful Gippsland locals have worked hard to produce hand-made or hand-baked goods for their fellow community members to enjoy! All they ask is that you bring your own bags and forget about the plastic!! 

So head to the carpark of Coal Creek Community Park and Museum on Silkstone Road every second Saturday for some of Gippslands epic hand-made produce! 

 

 

