We Have The First Trailer For The Movie Based On Harvey Weinstein's Abuse, 'She Said'

We have the official trailer of upcoming film, She Said, based on the the New York Times bestseller, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick) star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped launch the #Metoo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

Here's the trailer:

The film is produced by Academy Award® winners Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment (Pitt's company).



She Said will launch in cinemas November 17.

