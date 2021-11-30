We Have The Fiery First Look At Selling Tampa Coming To Netflix This Month!

If you LOVE Selling Sunset, then hold on, because we're about to get Selling Tampa and it looks just as spicy!

Netflix is giving us a whole new group of impressive real estate agents who are going to be selling fabulous homes, as well as bringing us all the drama.

Set in Florida's Suncoast, Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty, an all Black, all female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado that has its eyes set on dominating the Tampa market. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

Check out the drama-filled trailer here:

Move over, Oppenheim Group is all we're gonna say!

Selling Tampa will star Sharelle Rosado, Colony Reeves, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Rena Frazier, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio and Tennille Moore.

Selling Tampa will premiere on Netflix on December 15!

