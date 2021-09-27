We Have The Emily In Paris Season 2 Air Date & Teaser!

If you were obsessed with Emily In Paris as much as we were in 2020, then you've come to the right place!

Netflix has announced our favourite Parisian TV show will be returning sooner than you think and will be shot in Paris, St. Tropez and around other areas in the south of France.

Netflix announced at their TUDUM virtual fan event that the comedy-drama will be returning to our TV screens on December 22, 2021! Christmas is well and truly upon us, friends.

Let's get a quick recap in. Season 1 saw marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) land her dream job in Paris, where she embraced her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.

Entertainment Weekly says that season 2 will involve Emily's love triangle with hot French chef Gabriel and his girlfriend Camille, who is one of Emily's friends!

But not only that, we also see a new guy enter her life in French class..oui oui! And the return of her bffl, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park).

Here's the first snippet of the second season:

While the first season did garner some negative reviews, we absolutely love dreamy escape Emily In Paris brings us and cannot wait for more French adventures!

