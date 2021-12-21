We Have Some New Ladies Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning for season 12 with new and returning cast members!

We can look forward to our season 11 women, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

Now, if you thought that was a full house, we still have another two women joining season 12.

Say hello to Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino! Diana will be joining the cast as a full time housewife and is the founder, chair and CEO of Neuro Brands, a lifestyle drink company and she established UCLA's Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organisation (which she established with Sean Penn).

As for Sheree, she's an entrepreneur with brands under Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. and is Will Smith's ex-wife and shares son Trey with the actor. She will be joining the cast as a 'friend' (like Kathy Hilton).

10 ladies for season 12?! Let the drama begin!

