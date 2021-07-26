We Have An Air Date For The Voice Australia 2021!

Get ready to choose your team because The Voice Australia is returning to our screens very soon!

We're pumped to see our three new coaches hit our screens, and see how Channel 7 go after they picked up the long-running series from Channel 9.

This season, we have music superstars Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian all owning a red chair and taking the role as coach, and this season will be hosted by Sonia Kruger.

It's safe to say we're absolutely stoked to have three of our very own Aussie sensations and much-needed indigenous representation with Jessica Mauboy!

Plus, we're very pleased to have international star and The Voice UK coach, Rita Ora, join the Aussies as a coach.

So, when can we expect The Voice Australia to premiere? Lock in 7pm Sunday, August 8 on Channel Seven and 7plus!

We cannot WAIT!

