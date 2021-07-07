We have an air date for The Bachelor Australia 2021!

It feels like we've been waiting FOREVER since pilot Jimmy Nicholson was announced as our new Bachie.

We've seen trailers and have been dying for a date. Thankfully, the new season is ready for takeoff!

Here's a little teaser for the show:

So now, you're probably wanting to know the premiere date, right? Well, buckle up for Wednesday, July 21!

We don't know about you, but we are SO ready!

