We Have A Big Brother Australia 2021 Winner!

We have a winner! Marley Biyendolo has been crowned as the winner of Big Brother Australia 2021 and has earned himself a whopping $250,000!

26-year-old Marley beat out two other finalists, Christina Podolyan and Sarah Jane "SJ" Adams in a public vote.

He wants the prize money to go towards helping his father after his mum passed away four years ago.

“First of all I’m going to buy all of these guys a beautiful drink. And second, just going to take care of dad. Whatever he needs, whatever he wants. We’re going to take care of dad and set him up for the rest of his life,” he said.

Congratulations, Marley! Well deserved.

