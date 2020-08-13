We Have a Bachelor Theory That Could Predict The Top 3

The Bachelor Season 8 debuted on our screens last night where we met all the lovely ladies vying for Locky Gilbert's heart, in one of the wildest first episodes we have ever seen.

It seems as though the Bachie Gods tried to distract us with their servo sangas, red-head discrimination, and a few new phrases to add to our vocab e.g 'taken ill' and 'swear on my eyebrows', because there were some serious clues hidden in this episode.

We have gone back through every first episode of every Bachelor season and discovered there is a pattern when it comes to the final contestants, and all of them have the same first night at the Bachelor mansion.

This theory would suggest that we can predict the Top 3 from the first episode.

Here are our predictions:

