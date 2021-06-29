We Get Introduced To Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson In 10's New Trailer!

We recently told you that The Bachelor Australia 2021 Jimmy Nicholson recently made his Instagram public, and now we have a full introduction thanks to a new trailer!

We finally see Jimmy chat about being The Bachelor and his search for love. Not only that, but we see some red carpet moments meeting the ladies!

The trailer also shows how close he is with his family and how much their opinion matters to him.

Check out the new trailer here:

If one thing is for sure, Jimmy already looks smitten and he confirmed he made the right decision being The Bachelor!

Now, we're just waiting on a premiere date...and if past seasons are anything to go by, it's happening in July. Watch this space!

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: