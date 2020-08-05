We Get A Delightful Update From The Stars Of Love On The Spectrum

If like most us, you've just finished binge-watching Netflix's Love On The Spectrum, you're probably wondering what happened to toy collector Michael or nicest man on earth Mark - did they find love?? Please tell me they found love?!

Well it appears Netflix has heeded our calls and given us an update on what the stars of the show have been up to since the series wrapped last year.

If you haven't yet seen the four-part series, it follows 11 people on the autism spectrum through their journey to find love and it is just as adorable as it sounds.

We first hear from Michael, who assures us that he is still on the lookout for a soul-mate and is spending his free time working on his acting. We also learn that Michael has ventured into the big wide world of online dating and gave a shout-out to his future wife, whoever that lucky lady might be.

“If my future wife is watching this right now I will happily tell her this: she will be in for a happy, healthy marriage,” he said.

Bless you Michael.

Then there's the hilariously quirky, milk-chugging, train-loving Thomas and Ruth. Since the show was filmed, Thomas and Ruth got married and moved into Tom's dream home, over-looking the train tracks!

We also hear from Mark, who fans of the show know is an unwavering optimist and manages to see the beauty in pretty much anything. Mark is still looking for love and implores anybody on the same boat, to continue the search no matter what.

“Everyone feels like they get to that point where they’re like, ‘I’m never going to find love, am I going to be alone for the rest of my life?’ Just remember, don’t give up.”

Chloe gives us an update on what she's been up to and explains why she's found it difficult as a bisexual woman, learning to date on the spectrum.

“Dating as a bisexual adult is hard as it is but being on the spectrum makes it a lot harder, because obviously I have trouble reading people’s emotions and body language,” she said.

The update checks in on everyone, explores their favourite parts of the experience and what they've taken away. Check out the full Netflix feature update below...

