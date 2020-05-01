We Found Out How Much Brickman Actually Helps Teams On LEGO Masters

We sat down with the recently eliminated, Summer & Iona from LEGO Masters to ask a few burning questions fans want to know.

During the chat the pair revealed whether being the youngest on LEGO Masters was a disadvantage and confirmed just how much Brickman actually can help.

We know that answer will stir a little controversy! Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch up on LEGO Masters: Deconstructed below!

