We Find Out Whether Sharna Burgess Is Our Next Bachelorette!

If you're a die hard Bachie fan, you've probably already heard the news and if you haven't, I'm so sorry to be the one to break it to you but filming for Bachie & Bachie in Paradise has been put on hold until further notice!

But don't you worry because we do have SOME good news for you!

Radiant red head and Dancing With The Stars Judge, Sharna Burgess is rumoured to be the next Bachelorette and we are ALL about it!

The Hit Network's Keeshia is even more hopeful that the rumours are true, taking matters into her own hands and trying to convince Sharna to take the plunge.

Sharna tells us whether there's any truth behind the whispers, what her hesitations would be and whether she's ready to face public judgement.

Tune into the chat below...