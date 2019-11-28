We Find Out What The Irwins Are Like Off Camera

Another year of ARIA awards has gone by and friend of the Hit Network, Dan Rumsey from the Australian Reptile Park accompanied The Irwins on the red carpet with Larry the Black Headed Python!

@zookeeper_dan joined the Hit Network's Gawndy & Ash Pollard to give us all the goss from the red carpet, and answered a question that everyone in Australia wants to know!

LISTEN BELOW

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.