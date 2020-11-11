We FINALLY Know If Joey Ended Up With Dawson or Pacey In Dawson's Creek

One of the greatest teen drama tv shows of all time, Dawson's Creek, is now waiting for you to binge all six seasons and 128 episodes, on Netflix.

The show explored sexuality, loss, and introduced us to one of the most famous love triangle's tv has ever seen.

The show revolved around Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) and his connection with his childhood friend, Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), and her chemistry with his best friend, Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson).

Over the series, we saw Joey flip flop between the two men before the finale ended with her ending her engagement with her partner Christopher and heading home because she still had feelings for her ex-boyfriend. After the show wrapped up in 2003, we have been left wondering whether Joey changed her mind, and who she ended up spending her life with.

Show creator, Kevin Williamson, confirmed that he originally wrote the ending so Joey and Dawson ended up together, but something didn't feel right, so he went back to the drawing board and crafted another ending.

Williamson has said that Dawson and Joey were soul mates, however, soul mates aren't always romantic, and sometimes our soul mates are our friends, which is what their relationship was.





Recently, he was asked where the characters would be today, and what Joey and Dawson's relationship status is.

"I think they're still best friends. I don't think they see enough of each other. I think Pacey and Joey are very much still together and have kids. I think they have had some ups and downs that have only enriched their relationship and made them stronger."

There you have it, after 17 years, Pacey and Joey are still together, and it seems that Joey flip-flopped for the final time in the final episode.

Pacey was the better choice anyway.



