We Finally Know How We Can Watch The 'Friends' Reunion In Australia

After what feels like the longest wait of all time, the Friends reunion will be hitting our screens next week!

And we finally know how we can watch the highly anticipated TV event in Australia.

It will be available to stream express from the US on Binge from 5.02pm AEST (4.32pm ACST, 3.02pm AWST) on Thursday May 27.

Foxtel subscribers will be able to watch it on FOX8 at 5pm on the same day, plus the reunion will also be available via Foxtel On Demand.

The reunion will see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry reunite for an unscripted celebration of the incredibly popular series.

