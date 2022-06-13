We FINALLY Have An Update On 'Paddington 3'!

Did the announcement of the impending Winnie the Pooh horror movie leave you longing for a more wholesome teddy-bear story? We’ve got great news for you!

Five years after the release of Paddington 2, we finally have an update on the hotly anticipated sequel to the most well-received film in Rotten Tomatoes history!

Seriously, it’s overtaken Citizen Kane and maintains a 99% Fresh rating from 250 critical reviews!

The upcoming film will be titled ‘Paddington in Peru’ and will be helmed by Dougal Wilson, an award-winning English director who has predominantly filmed commercials and music videos for some of the world’s leading brands.

Wilson’s new role also signifies the departure of Paul King, the director of the first two films, who’s knee-deep in developing Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka film.

While details of the plot are few and far between, the title has led us to believe it may be about Paddington revisiting his homeland (the 'darkest Peru') and rekindling his relationship with his fluffier family members.

A release date is TBC, but we do know the film will shoot across London and Peru at some point in 2023!

