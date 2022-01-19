We FINALLY Have An Official Trailer For Outlander Season 6!

Just a couple of months out from its television debut, we FINALLY have a trailer for Season 6 of Outlander.

Released early Thursday morning, the trailer picks up right where Season 5 left off, with Claire and Jamie discussing what’s best for their family ahead of the impending Revolutionary War.

Catch our recent chat with Outlander's Sam Heughan:

Things are certainly getting heated in the colonial town of Fraser’s Ridge, with political tensions pushing the leading couple to decide whether they’ll stand for their beliefs as rebels or maintain the visage of being royalists (for the sake of their family).

“Freedom takes sacrifice. Love takes everything”

Chills, literal chills.

Watch the trailer:

Another season of the beloved drama has already been confirmed, drawing from the seventh book in Diana Gabaldon’s nine-volume Outlander series.

Honestly, just give it all to us. Please and thanks!

Outlander Season 6 will be available on Amazon Prime from March 6, 2022.

