We Finally Have An Air Date For Bridgerton Season 2!
The countdown is on
Dearest readers, Lady Whistledown has announced the air date for Bridgerton season 2!
Season 2 will follow the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton and his journey to love. As you'd know if you're a Bridgerton fan, the show is based of Julia Quinn's books, with each one following all 8 of the siblings. So, we can expect a lot of fire, steamy scenes and scandal!
To mark the one year anniversary of the show's premiere, we have been gifted a very special video marking the premiere date for season 2.
Take a look here:
That's right! Bridgerton is finally coming back on March 25, 2022!
Let's not forget this incredible teaser that had us on the edge of our seat:
Get ready!
