We Finally Have An Air Date For Bridgerton Season 2!

The countdown is on

Article heading image for We Finally Have An Air Date For Bridgerton Season 2!

Dearest readers, Lady Whistledown has announced the air date for Bridgerton season 2!

Season 2 will follow the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton and his journey to love. As you'd know if you're a Bridgerton fan, the show is based of Julia Quinn's books, with each one following all 8 of the siblings. So, we can expect a lot of fire, steamy scenes and scandal!

To mark the one year anniversary of the show's premiere, we have been gifted a very special video marking the premiere date for season 2.

Take a look here: 

That's right! Bridgerton is finally coming back on March 25, 2022!

Let's not forget this incredible teaser that had us on the edge of our seat:

Get ready! 

Amber Lowther

29 December 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

