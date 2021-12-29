We Finally Have An Air Date For Bridgerton Season 2!

Dearest readers, Lady Whistledown has announced the air date for Bridgerton season 2!

Season 2 will follow the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton and his journey to love. As you'd know if you're a Bridgerton fan, the show is based of Julia Quinn's books, with each one following all 8 of the siblings. So, we can expect a lot of fire, steamy scenes and scandal!

To mark the one year anniversary of the show's premiere, we have been gifted a very special video marking the premiere date for season 2.

Take a look here:

That's right! Bridgerton is finally coming back on March 25, 2022!

Let's not forget this incredible teaser that had us on the edge of our seat:

Get ready!

Netflix Has Announced Bridgerton Is Getting A Spin-Off Series!

