We FINALLY Have A Release Date For HBO's 'House Of The Dragon'!

It’s been almost three years since Game of Thrones’ eighth season concluded and we’re honestly surprised we haven’t returned to Westeros yet!

That’s about to change with the impending House of the Dragon spin-off series, which follows the rise and fall of Daenerys Targaryen’s unhinged family, 200 years before the events of the original show.

While HBO announced House of the Dragon last year (and released an epic trailer, to boot), fans have been left wondering when the series would be released.

Now we have an answer.

House of the Dragon will drop on August 21st, just 12 days before Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series.

Watch the trailer:

While Game of Thrones’ final season left a bitter taste in our mouths, George R.R. Martin has personally signed on as a principal showrunner for House of the Dragon, so we’re apprehensively confident it will live up to the hype.

