We FINALLY Have A First Look At The Sanderson Sisters In 'Hocus Pocus 2'

The Sanderson Sisters are back, baby!

While Disney gave us a teaser for the hotly-anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel back in November, we had yet to see the iconic trio in action.

That is, until now.

An Instagram account (entirely devoted to tracking the production of Hocus Pocus 2) has shared a behind-the-scenes pic that shows our favourite witches in full garb and, honestly, we can’t tell you how excited we are to see them!

Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler have seemingly wound the clock back thirty years, effortlessly returning to their characters from the cult-classic Halloween flick.

Judging by the expression on Winifred’s (Bette Midler’s) face (and what appears to be the edge of a pedestal) it looks like Winnie’s book of spells will be making a glorious return in the sequel.

It also appears the Sanderson’s house (which got turned into a museum at some point between the Salem Witch Trials and the early 90s) will be returning, though the first glimpse makes it look more like a storefront than a home.

So where are they? When are they? What are they doing?

We’ll just have to wait and see when Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ in Spring.

