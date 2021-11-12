We Finally Caught A Glimpse Of Sarah Jessica Parker In Hocus Pocus 2

Attention 90’s babies! We are about to hit you with some sweet, sweet nostalgia!

Sarah Jessica Parker has been a very busy gal this year, answering the collective calls of Sex and the City fans everywhere, throwing on the old Carrie necklace and filming the third instalment of the Sex and the City film franchise ‘And Just Like That”.

While most people have been absolutely fawning over the SATC reboot, the rest of us 90’s kids have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of the second instalment of the classic 90’s kids movie, Hocus Pocus.

Well, wait no longer because we have finally caught a glimpse of SJP back in character as the delightfully evil Sarah Sanderson.

Thanks to People Magazine, we can see pictures of SJP wearing a maroon cloak over the top of a red corset dress while donning the infamous Sarah Sanderson, long blonde locks.

The article says that the pics were taken in front of the Old Colony House in Newport, Rhode Island, which has apparently been transformed into the Salem Scare Fest for the sake of filming.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the plot of the new film because Disney has made sure to keep everything under wraps and actors and crew have remained impressively tight lipped.

HOWEVER (yep, we like a “however”) we do have a brief description of what to expect with Entertainment Weekly reporting that “"Winifred, Sarah and Mary now seek revenge as they awaken."

This is still enough of a teaser to get us all riled up about the upcoming sequel, but we would still love to know who it is that lights the black-flame candles, bringing the sisters back to wreak havoc.

The new cast will include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen and the film is expected to be released on Disney+ around September next year.

