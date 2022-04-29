WE FEEL OLD: Zac Efron Is Playing A DAD In His Latest Movie

We don’t wish to alarm you, but Zac Efron is playing a DAD in his latest movie!

Sure, we’d like to pretend he’s still Troy Bolton, but his latest film, Firestarter, is a grim reminder that time keeps marching forward.

Firestarter, an adaptation of Stephen King’s book-of-the-same-name, sees 34-year-old Efron as Andy McGee, a man on the run with his eight-year-old daughter, Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who has the ability to start fires with her mind.

Catch the trailer:

The film is the second time the story has been adapted, with the original movie starring a young Drew Barrymore as the titular pyrokinetic.

Firestarter will be in Australian cinemas from May 12th.

