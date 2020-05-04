We Didn’t Fully Agree With Brickman’s Decisions On LEGO Masters Last Night

We don't know about you, but we honestly can't get enough of LEGO Masters right now.

However, Australia had a LOT of thoughts about Brickman's judging last night.

The teams had to create a framed 3D artwork out of LEGO and everyone had a really different interpretation. Jay & Stani's exit was pretty unexpected for us as they were one of our early picks to win.

We discuss these important LEGO issues plus why Brickman is tougher on Trent & Josh compared to the other teams.

LISTEN HERE:

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!