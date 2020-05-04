We Didn’t Fully Agree With Brickman’s Decisions On LEGO Masters Last Night
What about you?
We don't know about you, but we honestly can't get enough of LEGO Masters right now.
However, Australia had a LOT of thoughts about Brickman's judging last night.
The teams had to create a framed 3D artwork out of LEGO and everyone had a really different interpretation. Jay & Stani's exit was pretty unexpected for us as they were one of our early picks to win.
We discuss these important LEGO issues plus why Brickman is tougher on Trent & Josh compared to the other teams.
LISTEN HERE:
