We Could Be Getting A Seniors Season Of The Bachelor In Australia!

This morning on The Hit Network we discussed the fact The Bachelor US have decided to cast seniors in their next season, but ALSO that it could be making its way to Australia! Gooooooo grandma!

The Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath revealed that after speaker to an 'insider' who works as a producer on The Bachelor Australia, chances are we could be seeing our parents & grandparents on our TV screens sooner rather than later.

The insider revealed seniors may be trying their hand at rose ceremonies sooner than we think because they are VERY interested to see how it all pans out in the US.

So, have a single senior in your life? Keep them on standby!

