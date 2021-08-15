We Chat To The Twins From Iconic Family Movie Cheaper By The Dozen!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were joined by Shane & Brent Kinsman who played Nigel & Kyle in Cheaper By The Dozen for Memory Monday.

We found out some of their best memories, what Steve Martin was like, getting back into acting and if there's any rivalry between them!

Missed the chat? Listen to Shane & Brent Kinsman chat about Cheaper By The Dozen here:

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.